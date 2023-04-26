Primis Financial (FRST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Primis Financial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primis Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Primis Financial has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $25,434.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at $789,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $894,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,434.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,124 shares of company stock valued at $286,338. 10.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRST shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Primis Financial

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

See Also

