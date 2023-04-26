Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up to $49.74

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.74, but opened at $53.01. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 37,283 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.