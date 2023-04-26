PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCHGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PCH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,550. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

