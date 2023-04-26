PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PCH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,550. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

