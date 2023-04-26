PotCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $270.34 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 147% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $547,391.26 and approximately $270.34 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00320854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019235 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,240,875 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

