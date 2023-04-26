PotCoin (POT) Trading 52.6% Lower This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $274,664.31 and approximately $189.05 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00314186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018935 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,240,875 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

