Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 87.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,055.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.5%.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 9,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $286.93 million, a PE ratio of 91.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 81,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading

