POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Large Volume Increase

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 191,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 274,498 shares.The stock last traded at $70.00 and had previously closed at $70.38.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
POSCO Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in POSCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
