Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at C$13.80 on Wednesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$11.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

