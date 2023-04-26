Piper Sandler Trims Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Target Price to $10.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 223,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth $63,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

