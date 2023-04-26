Piper Sandler Lowers Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target to $1.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s previous close.

AMRS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $263.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.16. Amyris has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Amyris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 949,232 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amyris by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 726,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 712,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.