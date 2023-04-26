Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 3.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

