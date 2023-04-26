Picton Property Income Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Picton Property Income Stock Up 1.5 %
LON:PCTN traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76.10 ($0.95). 413,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. Picton Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 66.50 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.60 ($1.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.02. The company has a market cap of £416.73 million, a PE ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.40.
Picton Property Income Company Profile
