Picton Property Income Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Picton Property Income Stock Up 1.5 %

LON:PCTN traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76.10 ($0.95). 413,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. Picton Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 66.50 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.60 ($1.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.02. The company has a market cap of £416.73 million, a PE ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.