Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.62. 211,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.