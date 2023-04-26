Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

