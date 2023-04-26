Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.86

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $10.34. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 758 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHAR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pharming Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

