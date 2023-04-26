Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,343,303,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,906,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,287,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

