Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY stock opened at C$12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$9.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.25). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of C$383.14 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8716012 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

