Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives $14.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

PR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $2,871,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $307,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $5,993,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

