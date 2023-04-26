PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

NYSE:PKI traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.64. 724,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,472. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

