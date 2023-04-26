PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY23 guidance to $7.27 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $188.26. 842,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $190.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average is $176.19.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

