PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Reduced by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $188.30. 1,034,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,807. The stock has a market cap of $259.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $190.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average of $176.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

