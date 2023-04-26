Peabody Energy (BTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Peabody Energy Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of BTU opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,307,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,772 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,321 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
Peabody Energy Company Profile
Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.