PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Down 3.9%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 281,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 482,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $181.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

