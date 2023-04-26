Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $104.78

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.78 and last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 419531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 159,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

