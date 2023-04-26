Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $965.05 million and $21.92 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

