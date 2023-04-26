Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of PDCO opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 324,726 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

