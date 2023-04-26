Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Down 4.3%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 72,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 138,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

