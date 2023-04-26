Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Down 4.3%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 72,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 138,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Down 4.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $15.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.73.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.