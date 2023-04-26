Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.85

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 94251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Panasonic Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.
