Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.11. 1,367,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,660. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $203.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,489.70, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

