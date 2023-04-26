Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.47

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 31641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

