Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 20,012 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF were worth $18,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF during the first quarter worth $368,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Stock Performance

PSMO opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMO was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

