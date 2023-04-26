Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,587 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.14% of Sylvamo worth $24,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 38.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sylvamo news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves acquired 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

