Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,730 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amgen by 26,465.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,754,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Amgen stock opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.00. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

