Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,067 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $23,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 433,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.