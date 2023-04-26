Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,828,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,101,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $207.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.82 and a 200-day moving average of $151.98. The company has a market cap of $538.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.