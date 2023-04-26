Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $21.21 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $189.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $190.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $261.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

