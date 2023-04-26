Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $20.48 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of GMS worth $20,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 392.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 167.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 331,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 207,315 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,444,000 after acquiring an additional 163,593 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE GMS opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $62.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,218 shares of company stock worth $736,983. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.