Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $17.36 Million Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.98% of Fulgent Genetics worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $858.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

