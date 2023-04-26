Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $16.01 Million Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,285 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,489,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 198,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 137,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TAK opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

