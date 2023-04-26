Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $14.82 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 618,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.77.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

