Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 46,886 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after acquiring an additional 205,179 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

