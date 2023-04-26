PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.