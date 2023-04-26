PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.
PACCAR Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. Insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of PACCAR
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
