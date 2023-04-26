Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.52 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $543,445.62 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,735.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00310742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00550720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00068115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00416039 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,841,826 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

