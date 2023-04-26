Oshkosh (OSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY23 guidance at $5.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.50-$5.50 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Oshkosh by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.93.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

