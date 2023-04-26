Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.1% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 71,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

