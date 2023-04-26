Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.1% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 59,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,537. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

