Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.82 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0829 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $79.82 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,696.42 or 0.99944953 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07984104 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,308,314.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

