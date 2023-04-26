Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $252.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

