OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

