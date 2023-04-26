Oppenheimer Weighs in on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $11.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.91. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $11.21 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.59.

Shares of ROK opened at $274.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

